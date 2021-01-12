Blazers poised for winning run?

The Associated Press

The confetti cannons sent a crimson and white shower into the air and Alabama players ran to the sideline to grab their championship hats and T-shirts. It's a rite of passage if you have played for the Crimson Tide under coach Nick Saban. This time, though, the band playing the fight song was a piped -in recording, and when ''Sweet Home Alabama'' blared, only a few thousand Tide fans were still in the stadium to sing along.