Portland Trail Blazers holding raffle for $8,000 electric motorbike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon and Southwest Washington residents have a few days left to enter the Portland Trail Blazers’ raffle for an $8,000 e-bike.

The UBCO electric motorbike has a custom Trail Blazers theme designed by Portland local Thor Drake. UBCO states on its website that its adventure bikes have a top speed of 30 mph and a maximum range of 75 miles.

“You could be the owner of this special edition bike!” the Blazers state on the contest webpage.

VIDEO: Killer whales seen hunting near the mouth of the Columbia River

The contest is limited to residents in Oregon and Northwest Washington. Locals 18 and older can enter the raffle through the Trail Blazers website. The chance to enter the sweepstakes ends on April 28 at 11:59 p.m.

The Trail Blazers will announce a winner on May 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.