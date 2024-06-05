Portland Trail Blazers Forward Jerami Grant Joins D.C. United Ownership Group As An Investor

Jerami Grant is now a team owner!

The Portland Trail Blazers forward joined the D.C. United ownership group as an investor, a press release mentions. The move marks a full circle moment, given his upbringing in the DMV region in Maryland. Now, he will have a chance to not only sport a new hat but also discover new ways to reinvest in the region, he reveals.

“I am honored to be joining the D.C. United ownership group. Having grown up in the DMV, Washington, D.C. holds a special place in my heart, and I am proud to invest in the community that has played a significant role in shaping who I am today,” Grant said in the news release. “D.C. United’s ownership group has shown impressive growth over the years, extending their influence beyond sports into the realms of music and arts, which is something I deeply respect. The club’s commitment to social responsibility is admirable, and I am eager to contribute in a meaningful way by giving back to the community. I strongly believe in the power of sports to bring people together, and as a professional athlete and owner, I am dedicated to making a positive impact in the DMV region through empowerment, providing opportunities, and service.”

Grant now joins rapper Yo Gotti who also secured ownership in D.C. United back in 2021, when the club had a reported valuation of $730 million, as AFROTECH™ previously shared.

Addressing the growth in number of ownership partners as well as Grant’s addition, club co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan commented:

“As D.C. United continues to grow year over year, it’s integral for us to enhance our ownership group with a wide range of experience and expertise as we continue to enhance our overall business. Jerami’s extensive experience in collegiate and professional sports, his dedication to his community and charitable efforts, and unique perspective make him a valued addition to our ownership group, and we are excited to have him join us as a partner.”