Portland, Chauncey Billups to hire former Wizards coach Scott Brooks as top assistant

Former Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks is headed to Oregon.

Brooks is finalizing a deal to become the top assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers under Chauncey Billups, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooks’ addition to Portland is a big get for Billups, who was hired to replace Terry Stotts last month . Billups, a former ESPN analyst, served last season as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers. His hiring in Portland wasn’t without controversy, however, as significant questions were raised surrounding the 1997 sexual assault allegation against Billups. The team, however, insisted both that it investigated the incident thoroughly and that it took the allegations seriously when hiring Billups — and that fans are just going to have to trust them .

Brooks spent the past five seasons with the Wizards, and compiled a 183-207 record in Washington while reaching the postseason three times. He and the team split last month after they couldn’t come to terms on a new contract.

The 55-year-old landed in Washington after a seven-year stint leading the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he had worked as an assistant for two seasons — including the team’s last in Seattle. Brooks has also worked as an assistant for the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

