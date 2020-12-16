Portland Trail Blazers B-Roll (Dec. 10)

The Canadian has been targeted by online trolls with his club’s president strongly condemning the abuse
Washington has added a former Pro Bowl RB to its practice squad, a source tells NBC Sports Washington.
Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.
Natalie Gulbis says she wasn't aware of the response her sponsor invitation into this week's CME Group Tour Championship had created.
YouTube sensation Jake Paul continued to escalate his feud with Conor McGregor and his teammates on Tuesday with a drive-by attack on Dillon Danis. Danis is a teammate of McGregor's, who fights for Bellator MMA. He was famously attacked by Khabib Nurmagomedov after the UFC lightweight champion submitted McGregor at UFC 229. Paul has two professional boxing victories to his credit, a win over a fellow YouTuber and a win over former NBA star Nate Robinson, who had two to three months of training for the bout. Surrounding his bout with Robinson, Paul was calling out McGregor. After the fight, he said it was his life's mission not only to fight McGregor, but to defeat him. Of course, Paul thus far is most famous for being famous... on YouTube, where he has 20.3 million subscribers. He is now gathering steam on Instagram (14.2 million followers) and Twitter (3.8 million followers), expanding his horizons. Paul posted a profanity laden video callout of McGregor on Instagram, which garnered a response not from the Irishman, but from McGregor's rival Nate Diaz. Having found such attention for that stunt, he went after Danis. Paul and his crew, including video camera, road in the bed of a pick-up truck and launched what appears to be water balloons at Danis, all the while again tossing profanities in his direction. Thus far no one has shown much of a professional interest in Paul's antics, with UFC president Dana White notably brushing him aside, saying there is "zero chance" that he ever gets a fight with McGregor. Paul, however, is making the most of his moment in the sun, garnering attention for hurling insults, and now projectiles, as if he just stepped out of a junior high classroom. TRENDING > Nate Diaz rips Jake Paul for profane Conor McGregor callout https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1338928886218772481?s=20 Jake Paul after boxing KO: "Conor McGregor and I will happen for sure" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
A small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
The College Football Playoff Committee has really done it this time. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde eviscerate the latest abomination from Gary Barta and company. What were they thinking with the likes of Florida, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina? The guys eventually calm down to preview the two massive title tilts this weekend as Clemson and Notre Dame square off for ACC supremacy while Alabama and Florida clash for the SEC title belt. Will Trevor Lawrence be the difference this round against the Irish? Early National Signing Day came and went without the usual flair. The guys take a step back and look at the future of the recruiting circus before highlighting a few classes including LSU, USC and Ole Miss. The guys then pick their final games against the spread to wrap up the season-long Race for the Case! The entire podcast crew is above .500 and still in the hunt for the title...
NASCAR completed a two-day test Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway with its Next Gen car, focusing on hitting speed targets.
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is a big, big fan of Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and his attitude.
Team Woods will feature two father-son duos this weekend at the PNC Championship: Tiger and Charlie, and Joe LaCava and Joe LaCava Jr.
Jeff Teague and Brad Stevens met about 15 years ago. Teague says it's made all the difference in the world.
Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis finally got preseason play in the team's 112-107 exhibition win over the Phoenix Suns.
With Giannis firmly off the table, the Warriors' path to a post-Curry dynasty is clear.
As Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida prepared to play for conference championships, they signed top-10 recruiting classes for 2021 they hope to fuel their next title contenders. The most unusual college football season in memory brought the convergence Wednesday of the start of the early signing period with the end of the regular season, which includes 10 conference championship games this weekend. ''I could be here all day talking about how different this is,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on the Big Ten Network.
It was plainly obvious to everyone but the replay official that Jones got both feet down
James Harden reportedly runs the show in Houston, which may have led to Russell Westbrook's trade.
The Miami Dolphins quarterback could help out New England immensely.
Our fantasy football analysts reveal their wide receiver rankings for Week 15 when Stefon Diggs will be looking to take his place at the top of the WR leaderboard.
The Knicks came back from down 18 points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 100-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at MSG.
Are there any rookies in the 2020-21 NBA class worth drafting in fantasy basketball this season?