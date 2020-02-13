Portland Thorns star Lindsey Horan kicks in a basket before Nuggets game

When she shoots, she scores, no matter what court or field Lindsey Horan is on.

The USWNT midfielder and Portland Thorns star recently took her soccer talents to the hardwood at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Before the Nuggets tipped off against the Los Angeles Lakers, Horan wanted to get in the first shot of the game. This shot, however, was different than those who have come before her.

Horan kicked in a basket from the free throw line, drawing the applause from the Nuggets crowd.

"After last time I did the first shot, @nuggets said I could only come back if I didn't use my hands," Horan said in a tweet containing the video.

After last time I did the first shot, @nuggets said I could only come back if I didn't use my hands... https://t.co/OoEX4Do7xq — Lindsey Horan (@LindseyHoran) February 13, 2020

Horan makes this look too easy. Here's another look at the jaw-dropping moment:

Lindsey Horan shows off the touch 👀 pic.twitter.com/HzLVRPFkpU — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 13, 2020

If the Nuggets need another shooter, count on Horan to deliver some trick shot magic.

