Portland takes advantage of set piece opportunities, turns back Austin 2-0
billy gates
·5 min read
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC lost for the first time at home since the season opener Wednesday, falling 2-0 to the Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium.
Portland scored a goal in each half but none in the run of play. The Timbers got on the board late in the first half on a terrific 30-yard free kick from Evander, his eighth goal of the season, and Jonathan Rodriguez cashed a penalty kick in the 66th minute to put the game on ice.
“The opportunities were there,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said. “The final actions were sloppy.”
Austin (6-5-5, 23 points) had plenty of chances but Sebastian Driussi had a penalty kick in the 16th minute stopped by Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis, and another point-blank shot turned away in first-half stoppage time. According to Major League Soccer analytics, Driussi’s second shot had a 47% chance of finding the back of the net. Driussi left the game in the second half with what appeared to be a leg injury. Wolff said Driussi will get an MRI to assess the severity of the injury.
Austin had 14 shots, three on target, with an expected goal rating of 2.2 mainly due to the penalty kick. Portland (5-7-4, 19 points) made their opportunities count, scoring twice on just three shots on target with eight shots overall. The Timbers had one shot on target in the run of play with an expected goals rating of 1.4. Portland has won three of its last four matches.
Verde and Black possessed the ball more than Portland, 59% to 41%. Pantemis, filling in for usual starter Maxime Crepeau, made three saves for the Timbers. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made one stop.
Portland moved into ninth place in the Western Conference with the victory and Austin held in fifth. Coming in, Portland was one of the worst road teams in MLS with just one win in eight matches. Conversely, Austin has been very good at home this season. This was the club’s second loss in nine home matches. Austin heads to league-leading Salt Lake on Saturday.
