Portland State cruises to 101-48 win over Portland Bible

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Ian Burke made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points - both career highs - and Portland State beat Portland Bible 101-48 on Thursday night.

Freshman Ryan Greely had a season-high 17 points, Matt Hauser scored 14, and Lamar Hamrick and Markus Golder each added 10 points for Portland State.

The Vikings (5-5) missed 8 of 9 from the field during a 13-2 run by Portland Bible that gave the Wildcats a 15-7 lead but Portland State scored 47 of the next 51 points to make it 54-19 at halftime. Portland Bible was just 2-of-16 shooting and committed 13 turnovers - including eight in a span of two minutes, 36 seconds - during that stretch.

Portland State's Holland Woods had nine points to give him 1,001 in his career and become the 19th player in program history to top the 1,000-point plateau.

It was Portland State's highest-scoring game and largest margin of victory since beating the Wildcats 123-40 on Dec. 1, 2018.

Portland Bible, a member of the National Christian Collegiate Athletics Association, made just 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

