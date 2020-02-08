Portland robbed of game-tying Damian Lillard lay-up because referees miss goaltend (VIDEO)

I’m not sure how the referees missed this call live.

I am not a fan of the rule that a play cannot be reviewed because there was no call to review (why can’t a no-call be reviewed and reversed?).

I’m not sure why there isn’t a system in place so the replay referees in Secaucus, New Jersey, can buzz the officials on the court in case of an obvious blown call.

None of that happened Friday night and it cost Portland the chance to tie the game — at the very least — in the final seconds against Utah. Portland was down two with 16 seconds left when Damian Lillard drove the lane got to the rim, laid the ball off the backboard — then Rudy Gobert blocked it. It was a clear goaltend (even in real time).

THIS IS GOALTENDING!!!! pic.twitter.com/w3qxAvMbmt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020





That’s not just a goaltend, that’s an and-1. But there was no call and Utah went on to hit their free throws and win the game, 117-114.

Portland players were understandably hot after the game.

I’ve known @Dame_Lillard since his predraft workout in Portland. I have never, EVER, seen him as mad as he was in the postgame locker room. Pure, uncut anger. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 8, 2020





The other thing that really seems to be sticking in the collective craw of the team was the explanation from the officials. According to multiple players, officials said it “wasnt even close” to a goaltend. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 8, 2020





C.J. McCollum on the foul: “It cost us a game. We’re competing for a playoff spot. The explanation I got pissed me off… makes me think you’re not capable of doing the job the way you’re supposed to. Which means you should be reprimanded and you should be fined accordingly.” — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) February 8, 2020





The referees said that the play was not reviewable because no call was made (there is nothing to review). They also owned up to missing the call once they saw the replay.

More from tonight's NBA referee comments on if Lillard's shot could've been reviewed for a goaltend: “We’ve since looked at it, via postgame, video review, and unfortunately saw that we missed the play and a goaltending violation should’ve been called.” — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) February 8, 2020





None of that helps Portland, a team trying to chase down Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West, and a team that just lost a game it might have won.