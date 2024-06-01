Portland results: Shane van Gisbergen scores first career NASCAR Xfinity win

Shane van Gisbergen scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday, taking the lead with four laps to go at Portland International Raceway.

Van Gisbergen passed Justin Allgaier for the lead. Allgaier, who won both stages for the third consecutive race, finished second. Allgaier led 46 of the 75 laps.

Sammy Smith placed third. AJ Allmendinger finished fourth after starting at the rear in a backup car due to an incident in qualifying. Ed Jones, driving for Sam Hunt Racing, completed the top five.

Van Gisbergen, who is from New Zealand, is the seventh foreign born driver to win in the Xfinity Series and the first since Daniel Suarez in 2016. Van Gisbergen won after going off track on Lap 35 while running third. His victory sends him to the playoffs.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: This was the second year in a row Justin Allgaier finished second at Portland. … Sammy Smith overcame a spin to finish third for his second top-five finish of the year. … Josh Williams placed seventh, giving him back-to-back top 10s. … Parker Kligerman was eighth and has had a top 10 in eight consecutive road course races. … Parker Retzlaff was ninth for his first career top 10 on a road course.

Who had a bad race: Anthony Alfredo finished 32nd and with Shane van Gisbergen winning, fell out of a playoff spot. … Brandon Jones finished 36th after crashing into the tire barriers while trying to avoid another car and also fell out of a playoff spot. … Jeb Burton finished 37th, the fifth time this year he’s placed 30th or worse.

Next: The series races June 8 at Sonoma Raceway (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

