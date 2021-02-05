Portland Pilots get pummeled by BYU Cougars, 105-60

Portland Pilots pummeled by BYU Cougars, 105-60 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The BYU Cougars dominated in ever fashion Thursday night at Chiles Center.

They out rebounded Portland 46-12, shot 63% from the floor and had six players finish in double figures. Gideon George finished with career-highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds. Eight players connected from beyond the arc for BYU.

The Pilots were clearly outmatched, suffering a 45-point defeat, 105-60.

Portland did shoot 11-21 from three-point range, but that was about the only bright spot of the night. The Pilots will continue WCC play on Saturday against the Pepperdine Waves. The game was a late change to the schedule announced on Thursday morning. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.