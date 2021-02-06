Portland fires former NBA All-Star, coach Terry Porter after five seasons

Portland fired coach Terry Porter on Friday midway through his fifth season with the program.

Porter, a former NBA All-Star, will be replaced by assistant Ben Johnson through the rest of the year. The Pilots are currently 6-11 so far this season, and are set to host Pepperdine on Saturday.

"I would like to thank Coach Porter for his service to the University," Portland vice president for athletics Scott Leykam said in a statement. "The timing of these changes is never ideal, especially with all the disruptions this season that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ultimately, it was decided that it was best to move forward now and focus on the future of the program and the search for the next head coach."

Porter was hired at Portland in 2016, though never compiled a winning season. He finished with a 43-103 overall record, and never won more than four West Coast Conference games in a single season — and have only won one conference game in the past three seasons.

Porter, 57, was in the league for 17 seasons from 1985-2002. He spent 10 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, who took him in the first round of the 1985 draft, and then finished with stints in Minnesota, Miami and San Antonio. The two-time All-Star averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 assists per game throughout his career.

Porter coached briefly in the NBA, too, spending two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and almost a full season with the Phoenix Suns. He also worked as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings and Timberwolves.

