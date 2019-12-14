Jacob Tryon recorded his second double-double of the season and Portland raced to a 77-55 victory over Evergreen State on Friday night in a non-conference basketball game at the Chiles Center.

Isaiah White had a game-high 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Pilots (7-3). Freshman point guard Chase Adams tallied a season-high 14 points, while junior guard Malcolm Porter added 12 points six rebounds and six assists.Portland sophomore center Theo Akwuba made his season debut and finished with eight points and five rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench.

The Pilots used a 21-0 run midway through the second half to pull away.

The Geoducks, a NAIA team from the Cascade Collegiate Conference, were held to 17 second half points and 33 percent shooting for the game.

Evergreen State put up a fight early and trailed by just a 44-38 margin at the half, thanks to knocking down 10-of-24 three-pointers in the opening period. The Pilots held Evergreen to 1-for-15 from beyond the arc after the break.

Portland gained a 52-31 rebounding advantage and had a 46-16 margin in points in the paint. The Pilots shot 46 percent overall for the game.

The Pilots jumped out to an early 14-point lead, but the Geoducks rallied with an 8-0 run to pull within one. White buried a three-pointer just before the half to give the Pilots a 44-38 lead at halftime.

Portland continues its three-game homestand on Monday night against Florida A&M at 7 p.m. The Pilots will then have a doubleheader on Thursday with the women hosting Willamette at 5 p.m. followed by the men against Jackson State at 7:30 p.m.















Portland Pilots cruise past Geoducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest