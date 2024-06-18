Portland Pickles fans can now buy THC seltzers at home games

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local baseball fans can expect pickles and pot abound at upcoming games. The Portland Pickles are now offering THC products at events — and they’re the first sports team to do so.

The team just announced its “historic” beverage partnership with Cycling Frog Cannabis Company, a Seattle-headquartered brand with a fulfillment center located in Portland. The company sells cannabis-infused gummies and drinks, but its hemp-derived THC seltzers will be the only products available at Walker Stadium.

Although marijuana use is legal for Oregon residents over the age of 21, the state typically prohibits public consumption. However, the Pickles said Portland Parks and Recreation and the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission allow products derived from a certain amount of hemp.

Cycling Frog’s offerings are alcohol-free, with two milligrams of hemp-derived THC and four milligrams of CBD in each can.

“The Portland Pickles have a responsibility in the sports industry to take leaps and set precedent of innovative partnerships,” Pickles Vice President of Business Development Ross Campbell said in a statement. “As we saw in 2019, becoming the first team to ever partner with a CBD company, and quickly teams all the way up to the Major League level across sports follow suit.”

Fans can purchase Cycling Frog’s passionfruit and lemon flavors starting with Tuesday’s home game against the Cowlitz Black Bears. The seltzers will be sold at Jack Daniels Party Deck Bar, Dillon’s Hideaway Bar and inside the entrance gates.

