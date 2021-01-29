Portland Native Ndamukong Suh says “Everything is Clicking” ahead of Super Bowl 55 against the Chiefs

Portland Native Ndamukong Suh says “Everything is Clicking” ahead of Super Bowl 55 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Although the Seattle Seahawks are not heading to Tampa to play in Super Bowl 55, there is at least one notable face that is representing the Pacific Northwest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a Grant High School alum, will be making his second Super Bowl appearance (first being with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018) of his career against the Kanas City Chiefs on Feb. 7.

Suh joined Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” on Wednesday to express excited and ready he is to get back to the Super Bowl and have a chance to earn himself a ring.

“I’m excited...to be back to the Super Bowl and have an opportunity to go and earn a ring,” Suh said. “Even more so being at home in Tampa.”

Finishing off his 11th NFL season, Suh posted 44 total tackles, six sacks and forced a fumble while playing in 16 games for the Buccaneers this season.

Suh also helped anchored the Buccaneers rush defense, which was the ranked No.1 for the second consecutive season.

The Buccaneers had a long road ahead of them entering this playoffs this season. As the No. 5-seed, they needed to win three consecutive games on the road to reach Super Bowl 55.

Obviously, they achieved this goal, and are now the the first team in NFL history to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

We’re at home, everything is at our fingertips and it’s a great position to be in.

Ndamukong Suh

This will be the second time these two teams have met this season. The Buccaneers lost to the Chiefs 27-24 during Week 12 of the regular season.

However, this is not the same Buccaneers team since Week 12. That loss turned the team around, as they would go on to win seven consecutive games (including the playoffs) since then.

As you can image, Suh and the rest of the team are ready and feel confident heading to this matchup with the Chiefs.

“We’re ascending, not descending,” Suh said. “Everything is clicking. Everybody is on the same page. Everybody understands where their goal is, what the expectations are of them. And then, just execute. You don’t have to do anything special. We just have to take care of our opportunities.”

Will see if the Buccaneers defense can slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kanas City Chiefs on February 7th.