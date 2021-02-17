Portland native Ndamukong Suh is not ready to retire just yet, says he wants to rejoin the Buccaneers

Ndamukong Suh is not ready to retire just yet, says he wants to rejoin the Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Grant High School alum Ndamukong Such is officially won his first Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they beat the Kanas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55.

Suh closed out his 11th season in the NFL, and in most cases, would warrant retirement talks for a lot of players.

11 seasons in the NFL can take a toll on your body and your mental health.

But Suh is not one of those players.

In a recent interview with si.com, Suh wanted to make it clear that he is not ready to retire just yet and still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

I honestly believe I have a lot of elite, great talent left in me to play. “Im not ready to hang them up yet.

Suh will be hitting free agency when the NFL’s 2021 season begins on March 17.

He also said with si.com that he wants to re-sign with the Buccaneers for a third consecutive season.

For the obvious, because he wants to win another Super Bowl.

“My goal is to come back and have an opportunity to go win another championship,” Suh said. “ Me and Tom Brady spoke the other day about that opportunity, as well as with Jason Licht. I dont know if you saw our parade celebration on that podium, Coach B.A. (Bruce Arians) said I’m not going anywhere. And he’s usually a man of his word. So I look forward to the opportunity to continue to play, especially for Tampa.”

Suh had just two tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Super Bowl after having 44 total tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games in the 2020 NFL season.

During his two seasons with the Buccanners so far, Suh had 85 tackles, 8..5 sacks, 33 quarterback pressures, four fumble recoveries, and two of those were returned for a touchdown.

So at the end of the day, he has been a force for the defensive line since he was signed to Tampa back in 2018.

If seems though that Suh and the Buccaneers will try and make something work once he hits free agency.

Suh signed a one-year deal worth $8million in 2020 and played a on a one year deal worth $9.5 million in 2019.

He will most likely play for something less than than, but the man wants to win a Super Bowl again and playing with Tom Brady is his best bet.