Portland fans sweat out Women’s NCAA tournament trivia
Yahoo Sports tried to make fans at the super regional try to answer questions based on this year’s field and more.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without watching the game they aspired to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
Plus, a few intriguing teams to watch in the West.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.
The Tigers will face Iowa on Monday in a rematch of last year's national championship game.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Is it OK for teams like the Yankees to post about sports betting?
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Warriors overcoming Draymond Green’s ejection, the timetable on Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery, the Timberwolves’ sale blowing up and much more.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
Huerter went down with his shoulder injury earlier this month after taking a hard foul from Desmond Bane. He hasn’t played since.