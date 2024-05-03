Portland’s Brody Moore hits pair of grand slams in win over St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s not too often you see a player hit two grand slams in the same game, much less in back-to-back innings, but that’s exactly what Portland’s Brody Moore did in the Raiders’ 9-8 win in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday night.

Moore hit his first grand slam in the first inning, lifting a high fly to left that just cleared the fence and stayed fair down the line.

An inning later, Moore found himself back at the plate with the bases loaded. This time, he left little doubt, crushing a pitch way over the fence in left.

The pair of grand slams helped the Raiders build an early 8-1 lead and while St. Johns clawed its way back, Portland was ultimately able to hang on.

St. Johns did get revenge in game two, however, defeating Portland 10-7 to earn a doubleheader split.

