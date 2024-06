Tiger Woods played at the Porthcawl course in the Walker Cup in 1995 [Getty Images]

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club will host the Women's Open for the first time in its history in 2025.

The event will be the 49th Women's Open and will take place at the course on the south Wales coast in Bridgend county.

The Porthcawl club has hosted two Senior Open Championships since 2014.

On social media the club said "it is a huge honour to be welcoming the world’s best golfers".

The 2024 Women's Open will be held at St Andrews from 21-25 August.