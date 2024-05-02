Porter rejoins UTC coach at Clemson

May 1—Former Lebanon High star Addie Grace Porter will finish her college basketball career with her coach of the last two seasons.

Porter, who entered the transfer portal earlier last month from Chattanooga, reunited with her UTC coach, Shawn Poppie, when she signed with the Tigers last Friday morning.

The 5-foot-4 point guard quarterbacked Chattanooga to back-to-back Southern Conference championships and NCAA tournaments. Poppie parlayed that success into getting the job at Clemson, where Mt. Juliet native Amanda Butler was fired in March.

"Addie is the definition of toughness and high character," Poppie said in a release issued Monday. "he helped lead our Chattanooga program to back-to-back tournament championships from the point guard position. Addie understands our culture and lives it out on a daily basis. I believe her leadership skills will bridge the gap to the culture we plan on establishing here at Clemson. As a coach, I pride myself on building strong relationships with my players that allows us to grow together. I couldn't be more proud as a coach that Addie chose to finish her senior season at Clemson, allowing me to play a part not only in this upcoming year but the next 40 years."

Not only is Porter going to Clemson, so is her UTC teammate Hannah Kohn. They are two of seven Mocs to enter the transfer portal.

Porter will have competition at Clemson as Poppie has also signed point guard Loyal McQueen out of the portal from Alabama.

Porter, who was born and raised in Lebanon, has extended family in upstate South Carolina.

Her father, William, was raised in the Greenville/Spartanburg area before the family moved to middle Tennessee when he got to high school, just in time to establish his own legacy as the Blue Devils' point guard in the early 1980s.