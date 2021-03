The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies expect forward Jaren Jackson Jr. back in the lineup by the end of April, nearly nine months after he hurt his left knee in the NBA bubble. Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman updated Jackson's status Friday after Memphis made no moves at the NBA trade deadline. ''At this point, he is on track to return in April by the end of the month, and we can't wait to have him out there,'' Kleiman said.