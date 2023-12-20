Porter Moser looks to learn just how ‘efficient’ his team is after Wednesday night’s game

When the Oklahoma Sooners and the North Carolina Tar Heels battle Wednesday night, we are going to learn a lot about this Oklahoma team. Right now, they are arguably the biggest surprise in the country.

No one saw them starting 10-0 and being a top-10 team heading into this game. But in year three, Porter Moser has found something with this group. It’s a group once again put together through the transfer portal which is not something Moser wants to make a habit of but has had to due to necessity.

This time around, it feels like the pieces mesh a lot better. They are a more athletic team. They are a deeper team, and they are a bigger team. Moser spoke about what he thinks he’ll learn after Wednesday night’s game.

“How efficient your defense is,” Moser said. “How efficient your offense is. It’s hard to get all eight guys playing well.”

Moser went on to say he’s been impressed by how Oklahoma has had all eight guys contribute in every single game they’ve played so far. Now, we’ll see if that carries over against a team like North Carolina or if that was due to the competition they’ve played.

All of those questions should be answered when the Sooners take on the Tar Heels on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. CT at the Jumpman Invitational.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire