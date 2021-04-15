Porter Gustin re-signs with Browns

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Once the Browns tendered defensive end Porter Gustin as an exclusive rights free agent last month, he was all but certain to be on their roster because he was barred from negotiating with any other teams.

It went from all but certain to certain on Thursday. Gustin’s agent David Canter announced that his client has signed his tender.

Gustin originally signed with the Saints after going undrafted in 2019 and wound up on Cleveland’s practice squad after being cut in New Orleans. He played six games as a rookie and 14 games in his second season.

Gustin started three of those 2020 games and he has 43 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery over both of his seasons in Cleveland.

Porter Gustin re-signs with Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

