Porter enters transfer portal

Apr. 20—Former Lebanon High basketball star Addie Grace Porter will likely play her senior collegiate season elsewhere after entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Chattanooga.

The Mocs' starting point guard quarterbacked UTC to back-to-back Southern Conference championships and NCAA tournaments under Coach Shawn Poppie, who parlayed that success to be hired at Clemson as the replacement for Mt. Juliet native Amanda Butler, who was dismissed.

Chattanooga hired Deandra Schirmer from Valdosta State to succeed Poppie, making her Porter's third head coach in college. Katie Burrows recruited Porter out of high school and coached her during her freshman season before she and the school parted ways.

The 5-foot-4 guard started all 33 games this past season, averaging five points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals per game.

For her career, she has started 77 of her 96 games, averaging 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

A two-time member of the CSC academic all-district team, she holds a 3.8 grade-point average in communications.

At Lebanon, she became a local hero as she led the Devilettes to the state tournament her last three varsity seasons, their first since 1982. LHS reached the semifinals her junior year when the season was abruptly canceled by the COVID pandemic. As a senior, she knocked Bradley Central out with a jumper in the closing seconds of the quarterfinals as Lebanon went on to its first finals appearance since '82, losing to Blackman in the championship game.

She also starred in volleyball and softball, earning all-district honors in both.

Porter is the second Lebanon legend of recent vintage to test the transfer portal. Jarred Hall entered the men's portal following his freshman year at Tulsa and emerged at Middle Tennessee State.