Portales Chamber Choir takes state title

Apr. 20—The Portales High School Chamber Choir won the Class 4A state competition on April 13 at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.

Portales' score was 95.33. Moriarity High was second with a 90.333, followed by Lovington at 81.333.

Clovis High finished second in the Class 5A competition. Clovis scored 95.000, trailing Piedra Vista High in Farmington, which scored 95.667.

"The Portales Chamber choir has won six out of the last seven state choir competitions," said Portales Choir Director Maggie Mendoza.

The Portales High School Chamber Choir is composed of 17 high school students.