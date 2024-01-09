Portal target: LSU transfer OL Zalance Heard visits Oklahoma

The biggest question mark going into next season for a lot of people was the offensive line. The Oklahoma Sooners would have to replace the five guys who started a majority of the season.

They have to do that while also entering into the SEC, which makes that task even more daunting. The Sooners have gotten to work, signing a high school class that appears to be underrated. Also, they’ve gotten to work in the portal with commitments from Michael Tarquin, Spencer Brown and Febechi Nwaiwu.

But the Sooners aren’t done there. They hosted former five-star and LSU Tigers transfer, Zalance Heard. Heard was LSU’s highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class and comes with three years of eligibility. He appeared in 12 games a season ago and made one start.

He would be a massive get for Oklahoma not only for this upcoming season but for the following season as well because it would almost assuredly solidify their left tackle spot for at least those two years. But it won’t be easy for Oklahoma to win his services.

Heard also visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend, and rumors started to swirl about the Ole Miss Rebels possibly getting involved as of Monday. But all reports have been positive for Oklahoma. He apparently is high on Bill Bedenbaugh and his track record of developing guys and getting them into the NFL.

We also know Oklahoma will play the NIL game. They just won’t overspend for a guy like other schools will. It also could be positive for Oklahoma that Ole Miss got a commitment from a transfer tackle on Monday evening and is hosting another tackle this weekend.

For now, it’s a waiting game, but if Oklahoma can pull it off, it could be a massive win.

