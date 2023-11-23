Portal or Recruit: Where Texas found its 2023 starters

The transfer portal has greatly aided the Texas Longhorns’ build toward a championship roster. Even so, the team has excelled at developing players that originally committed to Texas.

There are several homegrown Longhorns. Multiple players who have been at the program four years or longer, like wide receiver Jordan Whittington and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, are going to be honored over Senior Day. Texas has developed a handful of other players like defensive tackle Byron Murphy, edge rusher Barryn Sorrell and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

The Longhorns have still done well to find contributors through the transfer portal to be sure. Among those players, the team pulled receivers Xavier Worthy from Michigan and Adonai Mitchell from Georgia. Nevertheless, the team is doing right by players who chose Texas from the start as well.

There’s a healthy mix of portal players and recruits on the roster. Here’s a look at how the Texas starting lineup is constructed.

Quinn Ewers has been a road warrior for Texas this season! -5-0 record

-70.0 completion % (leads Big 12)

-290 pass yards/game (leads Big 12)

-10 TDs, 1 INT pic.twitter.com/V5ZUDBtwvV — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 19, 2023

Position: Quarterback

Status: Transfer – Ohio State

Class: 2022 portal class

Cedric Baxter Jr.

All Cedric Baxter has done tonight is pick up right where Jonathon Brooks had left off. The dude has been incredible. Props to the staff for calling the runs he does well. pic.twitter.com/Y9qzYUTCX1 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 19, 2023

Position: Running back

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2023 recruiting class

Xavier Worthy

I've crunched the numbers and … We have a new FASTEST PLAYER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL It's Texas WR Xavier Worthy 💨 At 22.7 mph, Worthy has reached the MAXIMUM speed of any player in college football this season 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aWvXJr8iZM — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 21, 2023

Position: Wide receiver

Status: Transfer – Michigan

Class: 2021 portal class

Adonai Mitchell

HUGE first down grab for Adonai Mitchell!!! pic.twitter.com/uFUPapoP6J — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 19, 2023

Position: Wide receiver

Status: Transfer – Georgia

Class: 2023 portal class

Jordan Whittington

TOUCHDOWN @TexasFootball 🔥 Jordan Whittington scores the first touchdown of the night! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/65pkRCdhyZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Position: Wide receiver

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2019 recruiting class

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders is just the 4th Longhorns TE ever with 1000 career receiving yards *and* he can block like this. pic.twitter.com/PwPXmxgOqY — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 21, 2023

Position: Tight end

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

Kelvin Banks

On3 Preseason True Freshman All-American: Texas OL Kelvin Bankshttps://t.co/acHhf2Myth pic.twitter.com/LNXyLv9mJQ — On3 (@On3sports) August 16, 2022

Position: Left tackle

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2022 recruiting class

Hayden Conner

Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.

Proverbs 16:3 Let’s run it back, shall we? 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/A4OOCiHyfy — Jake Majors (@jakob_majors) January 16, 2023

Position: Left guard

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

Jake Majors

Position: Center

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2020 recruiting class

DJ Campbell

Brooks hits paydirt. Texas up double digits. Battle in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/4SyhstbrYv — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) September 10, 2023

Position: Right guard

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2022 recruiting class

Christian Jones

“Coach Flood definitely changed my life."@stevehabel on Christian Jones' journey, from a redshirt year in 2018 to a senior day celebration in 2022 to another senior day in 2023 (FREE): https://t.co/6XY1h5GG9R #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wCYDxRNUKf — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 22, 2023

Position: Right tackle

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2018 recruiting class

Barryn Sorrell

Position: Edge

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

T'Vondre Sweat

T'Vondre Sweat – Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist 🤘@TvondreSweat x @WalterCampFF pic.twitter.com/Vb0imhKLQX — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 21, 2023

Position: Defensive tackle

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2019 recruiting class

Byron Murphy II

Pressure rate leaders among interior defensive linemen in Big 12 play. 1. Byron Murphy II (UT), 11.3%

2. JR Singleton (ISU), 9.2%

3. T'Vondre Sweat (UT), 8.7%

4. Justin Kirkland (OkSt), 8.2%

5. Ricky Barber (UCF), 7.9% pic.twitter.com/MYCVGNji49 — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 23, 2023

Position: Defensive tackle

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

QB pressures leaders among Big 12 defenders in Week 12. 1. Byron Murphy II, DL (UT): 6

T-2. Ethan Burke, EDGE (UT): 5

T-2. Tyler Onyedim, EDGE (ISU): 5 pic.twitter.com/ooAg1Z7C2h — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 19, 2023

Position: Edge

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2022 recruiting class

Such an underrated play from Saturday night. Jaylan Ford comes up huge on 3rd and 2 after Texas extends the lead to two scores. Texas D comes in to clean it up and force a 4th down. pic.twitter.com/AWBIF9mxv5 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 20, 2023

Position: Linebacker

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2020 recruiting class

David Gbenda

33 showed out! Highest graded Power 5 linebacker from week 12 🤘 @david_gbenda pic.twitter.com/96AFq7B8IG — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 21, 2023

Position: Linebacker

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2019 recruiting class

Anthony Hill

Several true freshman from the 2023 class have seen action this year. #Texas fans, which one have you been most impressed with? • Anthony Hill Jr.

• CJ Baxter

• Derek Williams Jr.

• Malik Muhammad

• Other pic.twitter.com/oQuP9Urzqn — Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) November 16, 2023

Position: Linebacker

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2023 recruiting class

🚨TERRANCE BROOKS INT ALERT🚨 HORNS ARE BALLING pic.twitter.com/ztx8lIlyUw — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 12, 2023

Position: Cornerback

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2022 recruiting class

Position: Cornerback

Status: Transfer – Ohio State

Class: 2022 portal class

Jahdae Barron was named a Thorpe Award Semifinalist this morning. He had himself a pretty solid showing against BYU on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ipeXTkvxur — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) October 31, 2023

Position: Nickel corner

Status: Recruit

Class: 2020 recruiting class

Jerrin Thompson

INTERCEPTED BY THE LONGHORNS 😮 Jerrin Thompson picks it off for @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/Wyks00MuEJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Position: Safety

Status: Recruit

Class: 2020 recruiting class

Michael Taaffe

Why does Michael Taaffe continue to see the field? Because of plays like this. Taaffe comes screaming across the field to stick the Baylor QB at the 5-yard line for no gain. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/4xqByIfi5e — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 25, 2023

Position: Safety

Status: Recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire