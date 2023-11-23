Advertisement

Portal or Recruit: Where Texas found its 2023 starters

Joey Hickey
·6 min read

The transfer portal has greatly aided the Texas Longhorns’ build toward a championship roster. Even so, the team has excelled at developing players that originally committed to Texas.

There are several homegrown Longhorns. Multiple players who have been at the program four years or longer, like wide receiver Jordan Whittington and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, are going to be honored over Senior Day. Texas has developed a handful of other players like defensive tackle Byron Murphy, edge rusher Barryn Sorrell and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

The Longhorns have still done well to find contributors through the transfer portal to be sure. Among those players, the team pulled receivers Xavier Worthy from Michigan and Adonai Mitchell from Georgia. Nevertheless, the team is doing right by players who chose Texas from the start as well.

There’s a healthy mix of portal players and recruits on the roster. Here’s a look at how the Texas starting lineup is constructed.

Quinn Ewers

Position: Quarterback

Status: Transfer – Ohio State

Class: 2022 portal class

Cedric Baxter Jr.

Position: Running back

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2023 recruiting class

Xavier Worthy

Position: Wide receiver

Status: Transfer – Michigan

Class: 2021 portal class

Adonai Mitchell

Position: Wide receiver

Status: Transfer – Georgia

Class: 2023 portal class

Jordan Whittington

Position: Wide receiver

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2019 recruiting class

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Position: Tight end

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

Kelvin Banks

Position: Left tackle

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2022 recruiting class

Hayden Conner

Position: Left guard

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

Jake Majors

Position: Center

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2020 recruiting class

DJ Campbell

Position: Right guard

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2022 recruiting class

Christian Jones

Position: Right tackle

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2018 recruiting class

Barryn Sorrell

Position: Edge

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

T'Vondre Sweat

Position: Defensive tackle

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2019 recruiting class

Byron Murphy II

Position: Defensive tackle

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

Ethan Burke

Position: Edge

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2022 recruiting class

Jaylan Ford

Position: Linebacker

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2020 recruiting class

David Gbenda

Position: Linebacker

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2019 recruiting class

Anthony Hill

Position: Linebacker

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2023 recruiting class

Terrance Brooks

Position: Cornerback

Status: Texas recruit

Class: 2022 recruiting class

Ryan Watts

Position: Cornerback

Status: Transfer – Ohio State

Class: 2022 portal class

Jahdae Barron

Position: Nickel corner

Status: Recruit

Class: 2020 recruiting class

Jerrin Thompson

Position: Safety

Status: Recruit

Class: 2020 recruiting class

Michael Taaffe

Position: Safety

Status: Recruit

Class: 2021 recruiting class

