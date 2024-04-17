Portal pursuits continue for Illinois basketball: “This is speed dating”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s portal pursuits have gone according to plan so far this offseason. Four additions have bolstered the roster for next season, with Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Tre White (Louisville), Jake Davis (Mercer) and Carey Booth (Notre Dame) all jumping on board already but there is more work to be done. Illini head coach Brad Underwood still has three more scholarships to fill but says he’s happy with the return out of the portal so far.

“We’ve had guys on campus, we’ve done a ton of zooms,” Underwood said. “As the portal goes, this is speed dating. You’re developing relationships, diving into things as quickly as possible and our guys have done a great job and we feel like we’re in a place of addressing our needs and that’s something we’re excited about.”

The transfer portal entry date for undergrads closes May 1 but that doesn’t mean players can’t commit after that time. Three Illinois players have entered the portal, with Dain Dainja committing to Memphis, while Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry have yet to announce their next stops.

