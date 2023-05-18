The portal and NIL are good for college football players. For loyal ACC fans, they're a gut punch

Not so many years ago, keeping up with your favorite college football team’s personnel was a pleasurable and relatively easy pursuit.

If a young quarterback flashed potential, you could count on him being around for four years. He’d improve over the course of his career, perhaps even challenge school records, and earn widespread respect and admiration from the fan base.

You had an emotional investment not only in him but in the entire team.

You knew who the third-team running back was, the strengths and weaknesses of the defensive ends and where that fast-rising junior cornerback played high school ball.

But that’s so 2000.

Welcome to 2023.

School loyalty is largely a remnant of the past, tertiary to immediate gratification and earning potential.

Coaches, who in the not-so-distant past held an inordinate amount of power, are now at the mercy of the transfer portal, which is a quick and convenient out when a player is convinced there are greener ($) pastures elsewhere.

There’s never been a better time to be a student-athlete, but the pendulum has swung too far in the player’s direction.

The approval of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals for college athletes seemed a fair and just modification at first blush, but in its current incarnation has created a free agency market that’s resulting in more problems than it solved.

The lure of money, coupled with the ease of transfer, is basically an enticement that only enhances the domination of the power brokers of college football. The programs with deep-pocket fan bases and well-funded NIL “collectives” will thrive; others will be left behind.

We know that the starting quarterback and the 1,000-yard rusher are landing lucrative NIL deals, but what about that offensive tackle who blocks his butt off for both? And will he continue to do so knowing that his teammates are the ones reaping the financial rewards?

Since December, 21 quarterbacks at ACC have entered the transfer portal, including several notable players and two who remain in the conference after simply switching programs.

To that end, it’s going to be a bit odd when former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who’s now at N.C. State, plays against the Cavaliers on Sept. 23.

Or when former Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who’s now at Pitt, plays against the Eagles on Nov. 16.

Two days later, Sam Hartman will try to guide Notre Dame to victory against his former team, Wake Forest.

Don't like what you're seeing? Get used to it because the door's wide open and not about to be shut anytime soon.

“It’s our new college universe, our new landscape,” said Mark Packer, host of "ACC PM" on the ACC Network. “You love the school and your team and hope they win every game, but the fan at some point in time – when they’re getting charged the amount they’re getting charged to go see a game – eventually says, ‘What is my team? Who are these guys? The guy I was rooting for and wearing my school colors this time last year is now out there beating my team’s brains out in a conference game.’ ”

Clemson linebacker Keith Maguire (30) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) pressure Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) during the first quarter at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Saturday, September 24, 2022.

There’s no doubt that Hartman has increased his visibility by bolting from one of the smallest FBS schools in the country for the legend and lore of Notre Dame. He obviously has enhanced his NIL deals, which include Wahl Grooming, Mizzen + Main menswear, Candy Digital, Bojangles and Dove Men+Care. His current NIL valuation, per On3, is in excess of $1 million.

Former N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary, who bolted for Kentucky, has an NIL valuation of $517,000, just ahead of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has transferred to Oregon State and has a valuation of $434,000.

It’s hard to fault a college-age kid for striving to earn monetary reward, but it certainly has created a transient environment. A total of 3,284 FBS players have entered the portal since last Aug. 1, per ESPN – a number that will negatively impact fan loyalty in the long run.

And what about the fan, who yearns for the days when transfers were few and far between?

The best approach moving forward may be simply to sit back, take a deep breath and attempt to learn as much as possible about the new faces in your team’s game program.

Don’t know much about that new center? Or the quarterback lined up behind him, for that matter?

Don’t fret. Chances are you’ll have new ones next season anyway.

