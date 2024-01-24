Portal News: Quarterback Will Rogers renews his commitment to Washington

Following Kalen DeBoer’s departure for Alabama, the Washington Huskies were left with an uncertain quarterback situation. Will Rogers, who ranks second only to Aaron Murray in SEC history for passing yards, had transferred to play for DeBoer and chose to re-enter the transfer portal after the coaching change.

New Huskies coach Jedd Fisch then witnessed four-star quarterback Austin Mack, who was ranked 73rd overall by 247Sports, join Rogers in the portal. Late last week, Mack committed to Alabama, which paved the way for Rogers’ return.

Rogers told ESPN that Fisch’s NFL pedigree sold him. “That’s the plan. Coach Fisch told me today, ‘I want to treat you like a professional football player.’ I told him that’s what I want, and that’s what I’m looking to do.”

With over 13 years of experience in the NFL, Fisch primarily served as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. His two most recent coaching positions were with the Rams, where he worked as the assistant offensive coordinator under Sean McVay, and with the Patriots, where he held the role of quarterbacks coach.

