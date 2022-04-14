Portal news & Nick Saban's comments, Brian Kelly's fit at LSU, pig on the loose

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Spring football is in the air and Dan Wetzel is joined by SI's Pat Forde to dive into all the action. Nick Saban joined the NIL discussion this week with an interview with the AP. Is he... threatening the rest of the country again?

SI's Ross Dellenger sat down with LSU's Brian Kelly to profile his first few months in Tigerland. How quickly can Kelly turn things around?

We also discuss Arch Manning, A&M's latest commit, ESPN's flawed FPI Top-25, and a Javalina on the run.

