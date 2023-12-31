The portal hits Notre Dame post-Sun Bowl as a linebacker enters

Since the conclusion of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, for the most part it has been good news for Notre Dame.

Two massive contributors, defensive end Jordan Botelho and safety Xavier Watts decided to return to South Bend for another year. It can’t be all good news for the Irish, as late on Saturday sophomore linebacker nolan ziegler entered the transfer portal.

In his two seasons playing for Notre Dame Ziegler registered just one tackle. He battled mental health issues this past season following an infection following a surgery and was not with the team over the final four games of the regular season and the Sun Bowl.

We hope that Nolan finds everything he is looking for in his next stop.

