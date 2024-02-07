Portage Northern LB Jadyn Walker flips from Michigan State football to sign with USC

Michigan State football's projected 2024 recruiting class took a hit the morning of traditional signing day.

Three-star linebacker Jadyn Walker from Portage Northern High School signed with Big Ten newcomer USC on Wednesday morning, the first day of the traditional signing period, after being verbally committed to Michigan State since September.

Walker previously committed to Toledo in June, but flipped his commitment to MSU in early September, just before the firing of former head coach Mel Tucker, the same day he took an official visit to East Lansing. USC came into the picture late, offering Walker a scholarship in December and bringing him to Los Angeles days before early signing day for an official visit. Walker was the only recruit committed to Michigan State at the time who did not sign on early signing day Dec. 20.

The Portage Northern product, listed at 6 feet 3 and 210 pounds, is the No. 1,107 recruit nationally, the No. 96 linebacker in the country and the No. 20 recruit in Michigan in 2024, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Michigan State has already picked up two signatures from players who committed to MSU after early signing day: Three-star wide receiver Jaylan Brown from Texas and three-star defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler signed their national letters of intent Wednesday morning.

The two recruits in MSU's 2024 class who have committed but not officially signed yet are three-star kicker Martin Connington from Idaho, and three-star offensive lineman Kyler Brunan from Traverse City, who committed on Tuesday.

