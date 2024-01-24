Portage HS scores | Jan. 23: Aurora boys basketball gets back on track, tops Roosevelt

Joshua Harrell and Ben Lukasik react to an Aurora win.

KENT — After its six-game win streak came to an end Friday against Tallmadge, Aurora got back on track with a 53-50 win over Roosevelt in Tuesday's Suburban American boys basketball game.

"Our guys, they were down after the Tallmadge game," Greenmen coach Cody Calhoun said. "They just outplayed us in a lot of ways throughout the game, but there were things we felt like we needed to do better. Our practice habits needed to get a little better and our focus needed to get a little better, and I think [after] that first night, you come in the next day and realize the world's not crashing around you. It's one game. If we make it bigger than that, then we have bigger issues.""

With that, the Greenmen (9-5, 5-4 Suburban American) turned their attention to the Rough Riders.

"We can't dwell on the past," Calhoun said of Aurora's mindset. "Let's face forward. What have we got?"

Aurora's Zachary Pannetti and Brock Habbyshaw and Kent's Jaden Dennison go for a loose ball.

The Greenmen had a lot — and needed a lot — to capture a game that featured seven lead changes just in the first 245 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Aurora took the lead for good when it beat a Roosevelt press and junior guard Brock Habbyshaw found senior post Cooper Carnahan for a basket underneath.

Carnahan added a remarkable fast-break finish, off a steal from sophomore guard Joshua Harrell, as the 6-5 post sped halfway down the court like a guard to push Aurora's lead to three (51-48).

That advantage held, sealed by a late steal from Harrell as Roosevelt's Tyrel Ellington looked to set up a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

"It's a great play by Josh," Calhoun said. "His role on the defensive end has grown as the year has gone on. He's got a very bright future here and we're really excited."

Ellington finished as the Rough Riders' leading scorer with 15 points on a tidy 5 of 10 from the field, also making all four of his free throws. Ben Lukasik led all scorers with 17 points for the Greenmen, including three 3-pointers in the first half, while Carnahan scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime.

Mogadore 64, Lake Center 51

Layne Miller led a balanced Mogadore team against Lake Center Christian with 14 points.

The Wildcats won their ninth straight game led by five players in double figures: Layne Miller (14 points), Nick Stephenson (13), Tanner Buso (10), Devin Graham (10) and Lucas Butler (10).

Buso, Butler, Graham and Miller all hit multiple 3-pointers for Mogadore (10-3, 4-1 Portage Trail Conference), with Miller leading the way with three makes from beyond the arc.

Matt Warder led all scorers with 20 points for LCC (9-5, 2-3).

Crestwood 79, East Canton 77 (OT)

Crestwood junior Dekota Johnson launches a 3-pointer last week against Aurora.

Dekota Johnson had 38 points to lift the Red Devils to victory.

The junior was as efficient as he was productive, making over half of his shots from the field (12 of 21) and from beyond the arc (6 of 11). He also made an impressive 8 of 9 from the charity stripe.

Junior Steven Lincoln added six more 3-pointers for Crestwood (12-2), scoring 22 points, while senior Charlie Schweickert added a pair of 3-pointers and 12 points.

Garfield 71, Champion 62

Preston Gedeon takes a shot earlier this season against Waterloo.

The G-Men swept their season series with the Golden Flashes behind 30 points from Preston Gedeon, including four 3-pointers. The junior scored 18 points in the second half to keep Garfield ahead in a game it led from the outset, including a 22-10 first quarter.

The G-Men (3-10, 2-6 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier) also got 10 points apiece from Aidan Hill, Nick Edic and Cade Rock. Marky Nolan led the Golden Flashes with 30 points.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County high school roundups and scores from Jan. 23, 2024