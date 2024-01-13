Portage HS scores | Jan. 12: Aurora basketball edges Cuyahoga Falls, wins fifth straight

Brock Habbyshaw takes a shot.

Aurora topped Cuyahoga Falls, 49-43, in Friday's Suburban American boys basketball game for its fifth straight win.

The Greenmen (7-4, 4-3) had three players finish in double digits: Ben Lukasik (16 points), Brock Habbyshaw (14) and Cooper Carnahan (11). Lukasik's strong performance included four 3-pointers.

Crestview 55, Garfield 54

Jonathan Rush hit a runner in the closing seconds to lift the Rebels over the G-Men. Rush (12 points) joined Justin McKee (14) in double figures for Crestview, which also got nine points from Tyler Savage and eight apiece from Tanner Guy and Evan Neff.

Garfield fell despite seven 3-pointers from Preston Gedeon, as the junior easily led all scorers with 27 points.

Nick Edic (17 points) also finished in double digits for the G-Men.

Mogadore 71, Rootstown 51

Wildcats senior guard Corey Lehner (15 points, 7 assists) caught fire with seven points and three assists in the first quarter alone.

"My confidence has been way higher and in practice I've been making a lot more shots than I have in previous years," Lehner said. "So my confidence is way higher, and I know if I drive and the shot's not there, I can kick it out to a wide-open 3."

Fellow senior guard Layne Miller also got going early, scoring nine of his 17 points in the opening eight minutes.

"It helps a lot when everyone is playing [well]," Miller said. "On our win streak, we're all playing [well], so it kind of spreads throughout the team."

A third Mogadore senior, Devin Graham, led all scorers with 21 points and made 9 of 12 from the field. All told, the Wildcats (7-3, 2-1 Portage Trail Conference) connected on nine 3-pointers.

The Rovers (2-9, 0-4) hit seven shots from deep themselves, including three from freshman Blake Mullaly (13 points) and two from senior Joe Weaver (6 points). Cameron Mahone led Rootstown with 15 points, nine after halftime, while Aiden Rodstrom contributed a double-double (10 points, 12 boards).

Per Rovers first-year coach Bobby Staudt, "With Cam and Aiden both, as long as those two are on the floor, if we can just have a little more attention to detail across the board in all five spots, we think we can have a little bit of success the second half of the year."

Boys basketball scoreboard

Chagrin Valley Conference

Crestwood 58 - Berkshire 47

Metro Athletic Conference

Coventry 56 - Streetsboro 41

Woodridge 56 - Field 42

Norton 70 - Ravenna 29

MVAC Grey

Crestview 55 - Garfield 54

MVAC Scarlet

Springfield 43 - Waterloo 40

NAC

Windham 62 - Maplewood 52

PTC

Mogadore 71 - Rootstown 51

JFK 74 - Southeast 41

Suburban American

Aurora 49 - Cuyahoga Falls 43

Roosevelt 51 - Copley 43

Box scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

COVENTRY 56, STREETSBORO 38

STREETSBORO: Ivory 4-1-9, Berry 2-1-5, Gula 3-0-7, P. Laryea 1-1-3, Murray 1-0-2, E. Laryea 1-0-2, Batten 2-2-6, Baab 1-0-3, Sims 2-0-4. Totals: 16-5-38.

COVENTRY: Dinan 4-2-11, Futtrell 1-0-2, Meinen 3-0-7, Keena 7-2-17, Singfield 2-0-4, Edwards 6-1-13, McAfee 0-2-2. Totals: 23-7-56.

Streetsboro - 9 - 10 - 5 - 14 — 38

Coventry - 13 - 9 - 16 - 18 — 56

3-Point Goals: Gul, Dinan, Meinen, Keenan.

MOGADORE 71, ROOTSTOWN 51

MOGADORE (7-3, 2-1): Lehner 7 0-0 15, Westfall 1 2-4 5, Miller 6 2-2 17, Buso 2 2-2 6, Graham 9 0-0 21, Butler 1 0-0 3, Stephenson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 6-8 71.

ROOTSTOWN (2-9, 0-4): Hayn 1 0-2 2, Mullaly 4 2-3 13, Mahone 5 5-5 15, Abdlrasul 1 0-0 2, Rodstrom 3 –35 10, Weaver 2 0-0 6, Fillmore 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 10-15 51.

Mogadore - 22 - 16 - 15 - 18 — 71

Rootstown - 10 - 10 - 12 - 19 — 51

3-pointers: Miller 3, Graham 3, Mullaly 3, Weaver 2, Butler, Fillmore, Rodstrom, Lehner, Westfall.

KENT ROOSEVELT 51, COPLEY 43

COPLEY (4-8, 1-6 SL): Wininger 6 4-6 17, Stanford 5 1-2 12, Brockmeyer 1 0-0 2, McKnight 2 0-4 4, Owens 2 0-0 5, Boffa 1 1-4 3. Totals 17-55 6-16 43.

ROOSEVELT (7-5, 4-3 SL): Dennison 5 4-4 15, Foreman 5 1-1 11, Lepp 3 2-2 9, Leslie 1 3-4 6, Ellington 2 1-2 6, Slocum 2 0-0 4. Totals 18-42 11-13 51.

Copley - 8 - 8 - 6 - 21 -- 43

Roosevelt - 13 - 6 - 15 - 17 -- 51

3-Point Field Goals: Copley 3-17 (Wininger 1, Stanford 1, Owens 1); Roosevelt 4-10 (Dennison 1, Leslie 1, Lepp 1, Ellington 1). Total rebounds: Roosevelt 27-26. Turnovers: Roosevelt 12-11. Total fouls: Roosevelt 16-10. Technical fouls: Slocum. JV: Roosevelt 40-36.

CRESTVIEW 55, GARFIELD 54

GARFIELD: Cade Rock 0 2-2 2, Preston Gedeon 10 0-2 27, Nick Edic 7 1-2 17, Tyler Lutz 3 0-0 6, Vince Yukich 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-6 54.

CRESTVIEW: Jameson English 2 0-0 4, Tyler Savage 3 0-0 9, Jonathan Best 4 4-4 12, Tanner Guy 2 4-4 8, Evan Neff 4 0-0 8, Justin McKee 7 0-2 14. Totals 22 8-10 55.

Garfield - 13 - 15 - 16 - 10 — 54

Crestview - 17 - 6 - 19 - 13 — 55

3-Point Goals: Garfield 9 (Gedeon 7, Edic 2), Crestview 3 (Savage 3).

SPRINGFIELD 43, WATERLOO 40

WATERLOO: Jackson Eichler 4 0-0 10, Kyle Werbeck 1 0-0 2, Kaii Warren 6 1-2 14, Gage Hawley 3 0-0 7, Drew Flarida 2 2-4 7. Totals 16 3-6 40.

SPRINGFIELD: Aidan Appel 3 0-0 6, Drew Miller 0 1-2 1, Isaac LaMorticella 2 1-2 6, Dante Gentile 1 0-0 2, Sean Guerriero 2 2-2 6, Carson Cunningham 3 0-2 7, Dylan Sheely 7 0-2 15. Totals 18 4-10 43.

Waterloo - 10 - 10 - 8 - 12 — 40

Springfield - 18 - 5 - 7 - 13 — 43

3-Point Goals: Waterloo 5 (Eichler 2, Warren, Hawley, Flarida), Springfield 3 (LaMorticella, Sheely, Cunningham).

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County high school roundups and scores from Jan. 12, 2024