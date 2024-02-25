Portage HS scores | Feb. 24: Streetsboro girls basketball sets program mark with 20th win

The Streetsboro girls basketball team after recording its 20th win Saturday.

Streetsboro set a new program record with its 20th win, topping Niles McKinley 67-22 in Saturday's Division II girls basketball sectional final.

Naomi Benson scored 15 to lead the ninth-seeded Rockets (20-4), who dominated the first three quarters, including a 19-6 opening eight minutes. Sydney Abbuhl and Ella Kassan recorded 10 points each for Streetsboro while Carlee Bedford and Kaleigh Lilly added eight apiece.

No. 4 Rootstown 56, No. 37 Orrville 27

Nadia Lough delivered a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) as the Rovers picked up their 22nd victory of the year. Abby White added three 3-pointers and 11 points for Rootstown (22-2), which took quick control of Saturday's Division III sectional final with a 24-7 opening quarter.

No. 28 Southeast 46, No. 27 Fairless 41

The Smallfield sisters sparked a Division III sectional final upset of the host Falcons.

Emmi, a senior, scored 14 points, while her younger sister, Elliott, a freshman, had 10.

Another freshman, Jenna Canale, added eight points for Southeast.

No. 9 Mogadore 40, No. 18 Kidron Central Christian 22

The Wildcats made it back-to-back sectional titles after falling behind at the quarter break. Down 8-4 after eight minutes, Mogadore dominated the second, 12-2, and won the third and fourth as well.

Brook McIntyre led the Wildcats with 15 points while Ari Tompkins added double-digit points (11) and Amelia Morris added double-digit rebounds (13).

No. 18 Canton South 52, No. 31 Field 36

The Falcons despite another strong effort from Delilah Rahe, who led the team with 16 points. McKayla Miller added seven points, including a 3-pointer, for Field.

Canton South's Sydney Comer led all scorers with 19 points.

The Wildcats led throughout, including 10-4 after a quarter and 30-13 at the half.

Box Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OHSAA TOURNAMENT

AURORA 51, LUTHERAN EAST 36

Division II, Northeast 1 sectional final

LUTHERAN (13-9): Stewart 1-0-3, Martin 1-0-2, Porter 8-5-23, Woodward 2-0-4, Smiley 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-2. Totals 14-5-36.

AURORA (17-6): Stask 7-2-20, Miller 4-2-10, Pierce 1-0-3, Feckner 3-2-8, Manav 2-0-4, Unverferth 1-0-2, Witting 1-2-4. Totals 19-8-51.

Lutheran - 9 - 2 - 13 - 12 — 36

Aurora - 12 - 11 - 12 - 16 — 51

3-pointers: Stask 4, Porter 2, Pierce, Stewart. Fouls: Lutheran 14-9.

CANTON SOUTH 52, FIELD 36

Division II, Northeast 2 sectional final

FIELD (12-12): Miller 3-0-7, Ab. Harlin 1-0-2, Stoicoiu 1-0-3, Rahe 7-1-16, Farfrak 1-0-2, Ulrich 0-2-2, Berlin 0-2-2, Balzar 0-0-0. Totals 13-7-36.

SOUTH: Comer 6-5-19, Hall 4-0-8, D. Hastings-Peterson 2-2-8, S. Hastings-Peterson 3-2-9, Gordon 3-0-6, McKenzie 1-0-2. Totals 19-9-52.

Field - 4 - 9 - 13 - 10 — 36

South - 10 - 20 - 18 - 4 — 52

3-pointers: Comer 2, D. Hastings-Peterson 2, S. Hastings-Peterson, Miller, Stoicoiu, Rahe. Fouls: Field 12-10. Rebounds: Field 21 (Balzar 6), South 30 (Comer 12).

STREETSBORO 67, NILES MCKINLEY 22

Division II, Northeast 5 sectional final

NILES MCKINLEY (7-16): Stafford 1-3-5, Macik 1-0-3, Money 1-0-2, Yost 1-0-2, Cormell 3-1-7, Grimm 1-1-3. Totals 8-5-22.

STREETSBORO (20-4): Johnson-Wilson 0-2-2, Tiller 0-4-4, Taylor 1-0-3, Abbuhl 4-1-10, Hendon 1-0-2, Lilly 4-0-8, Epple 0-1-1, Benson 6-3-15, Bodovetz 1-0-2, Kassan 4-2-10, Bedford 3-1-8, Hajec 1-0-2. Totals 25-14-67.

Niles - 6 - 7 - 3 - 6 — 22

Streetsboro - 19 - 23 - 18 - 7 — 67

3-pointers: Taylor, Abbuhl, Bedford, Macik.

ROOTSTOWN 56, ORRVILLE 27

Division III, Northeast 1 sectional final

ORRVILLE (6-16): Dalton 1-2-5, Wilson 0-3-3, Bri. Butzer 1-0-2, M. White 1-0-3, Ankenman 5-4-14. Totals 8-9-27.

ROOTSTOWN (22-2): Curall 2-0-5, A. White 4-0-11, Bittecuffer 1-4-7, Plecko 0-1-1, McIntyre 2-4-8, Nichols 2-3-7, Lough 7-2-17. Totals 18-14-56.

Orrville - 7 - 9 - 3 - 8 — 27

Rootstown - 24 - 15 - 15 - 2 — 56

3-pointers: A. White 3, Curall, Bittecuffer, Lough, Dalton, M. White. Fouls: Orrville 20-19. Rebounds: Orrville 21, Rootstown 28 (Lough 11).

SOUTHEAST 46, FAIRLESS 41

Division III, Northeast 4 sectional final

SOUTHEAST: Hrkach 1 1-2 3, L. Morris 1 2-2 5, Em. Smallfield 6 2-2 14, El. Smallfield 3 2-2 10, B. Morris 1 1-2 4, Campbell 1 0-2 2, Canale 3 2-4 8. Totals 16 10-16 46.

FAIRLESS (11-12): Steele 3 0-0 8, Price 4 0-0 8, Snavely 1 2-2 5, Lyon 4 4-5 12, Cox 2 1-2 6. Totals 14 9-11 41.

Southeast - 10 - 10 - 9 - 17 — 46

Fairless - 10 - 9 - 13 - 9 — 41

3-pointers: Steele 2, L. Morris, El. Smallfield, B.Morris, Snavely, Cox. Fouls: Fairless 17-12. Fouled out: Cox.

MOGADORE 40, KIDRON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 22

Division IV, Northeast 3 sectional final

KIDRON: Fry 2-6-12, St. Jernholm 2-0-5, Rohrer 1-1-3, Shue 1-0-2, Hewitt 0-0-0. Totals 6-7-22.

MOGADORE: J. Tompkins 1-0-2, Morris 3-1-7, McIntyre 7-0-15, A. Tompkins 5-0-11, Kidd 1-3-5. Totals 15-4-40.

Kidron - 8 - 2 - 10 - 2 — 22

Mogadore - 4 - 12 - 15 - 9 — 40

3-pointers: Fry 2, McIntyre, A. Tompkins, St. Jernholm. Rebounds: Mogadore 29 (Morris 13).

CRESTWOOD 52, GLENVILLE 15

Division II, Northeast 1 sectional final

CRESTWOOD (14-10): Jackie Blasiole 1 0-0 2, Lilly O'Bryant 1 0-0 2, Hannah Ward 5 1-1 13, Madison Dustman 2 0-0 4, Liv Martini 2 0-0 4, Becca Brady 3 0-0 7, Piper Seibold 2 0-0 6, Grace Harper 1 0-0 2, Madiegrace Gonczy 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Luczywo 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 1-1 52.

GLENVILLE (7-5): Adrianna Baugh 2 0-0 6, Alma Allen 3 2-2 8, Tamera Anderson 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 3-4 15.

Crestwood - 23 - 11 - 10 - 8 — 52

Glenville - 0 - 5 - 3 - 7 — 15

3-Point Goals: Crestwood 5 (Seibold 2, Ward 2, Brady), Glenville 2 (Baugh 2).

GIRLS BOWLING

Division II Northeast district

Note: The top four teams advance to state.

Team results: 1. Struthers 3,798; 2. Triway 3,683; 3. Fairport Harding 3,634; 4. Rootstown 3,616; 5. LaBrae 3,485; 6. Garfield 3,445; 7. Fireland 3,402; 8. East Canton 3,379; 9. Open Door Christian 3,369; 10. Edgewood 3,210; 11. Wickliffe 3,163; 12. Wellington 2,919; 13. Lakeview 2,865; 14. Elyria Catholic 2,851; 15. Crestview 2,842.

WRESTLING

DIVISION III BERKSHIRE SECTIONAL

Team results: 1. Lake County Perry 316.5; 2. Garfield 161; 3. Fairless 152; 4. South Range 151.5; 5. Southeast 140.5; 6. Berkshire 105.5; 7. Liberty 87; 8. Conneaut 83.5; 9. Fairview 79; 10. Grand Valley 67; 11. Pymatuning Valley 66; 12. Brookfield 35.5; 13. Cardinal 29; 14. Wellington 28; 15. New Middletown Springfield 13; 16. Kirtland 2.

DIVISION III ROOTSTOWN SECTIONAL

Team results: 1. Rootstown 257.5; 2. Southern 150; 3. Crestwood 141.5; 4. Chippewa 128.5; 5. United 122.5; 6. Loudonville 119; 7. Jackson-Milton 112; 8. Clearview 106; 9. Norwayne 80; 10. Western Reserve 65; 11. Elyria Catholic 58; 12. Canton Central Catholic 41; 13. St. Thomas Aquinas 35; 14. East Palestine 30; 15. Wellsville 12; 16. Triway 7.

Championships

106: R. Wrobel (Crestwood) dec. Harshbarger (Southern), 8-3. 113: Montanez (Clearview) dec. Ely (Rootstown), 5-2. 120: McEwuen (Rootstown) won by default over Pierce (Chippewa). 126: J. Wrobel (Crestwood) won by default over Garcia (Clearview). 132: Malek (Rootstown) pin Casto (United), 3:22. 138: Lee (Rootstown) dec. Moreno (Chippewa), 3-1 (OT). 144: Paulus (Rootstown) pin Wittel (Loudonville), 0:36. 150: Duvall (Rootstown) dec. Rennecker (Crestwood), 9-5. 157: McKibben (Rootstown) tech. fall Longo (Clearview), 15-0. 165: Youngblood (Rootstown) pin Weiser (Loudonville), 5:03. 175: Bissenbach (Southern) dec. Miller (Chippewa), 4-2. 190: Bailey (Southern) dec. Garcia (Elyria Catholic), 7-5. 215: McIntyre (Crestwood) won by default over Petit (Chippewa). 285: McCracken (United) pin Lower (Chippewa), 1:49.

BOYS SWIMMING

DIVISION I STATE FINALS

200-yard medley relay: 1. St. Charles 1:29.53. 200 freestyle: 1. McMullan (St. Xavier) 1:36.13. 200 IM: 1. Payne (Sidney) 1:48.77. 50 free: 1. Lloyd (St. Charles) 20.28. 100 butterfly: 1. Ward (St. Xavier) 48.33. 100 freestyle: 1. McMullan (St. Xavier) 43.67. 500 freestyle: 1. Manning (Beavercreek) 4:30.12. 200 freestyle relay: 1. St. Xavier 1:21.30. 100 backstroke: 1. Payne (Sidney) 47.68. 100 breaststroke: 1. Carpenter (St. Charles) 54.31. 400 freestyle relay: 1. St. Xavier 3:01.01.

GIRLS SWIMMING

DIVISION I STATE FINALS

200-yard medley relay: 1. Upper Arlington 1:42.82. 200 freestyle: 1. Leonard (Dublin Jerome) 1:49.87. 200 IM: 1. Brown (Dublin Coffman) 1:57.27. 50 free: 1. Hollingsworth (Upper Arlington) 22.69. 100 butterfly: 1. Brown (Dublin Coffman) 52.69. 100 freestyle: 1. Rudowski (Kings) 50.35. 500 freestyle: 1. Leonard (Dublin Jerome) 4:52.77. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Upper Arlington 1:32.76. 100 backstroke: 1. Schweikert (Kings) 54.79. 100 breaststroke: 1. Peltcs (Hilliard Darby) 1:02.73. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Upper Arlington 3:26.31.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County high school scores from Feb. 24, 2024