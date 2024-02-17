Portage HS scores | Feb. 16: Mogadore boys basketball clinches share of PTC title

Mogadore's Corey Lehner goes up for a layup as Rootstown's Caleb Fillmore defends on Jan. 12, 2024.

Mogadore clinched a share of the Portage Trail Conference boys basketball title with Friday's 63-46 win over Rootstown.

The Wildcats (17-3, 8-1) hope to make it outright in a week when they travel to Lake Center Christian for their PTC finale.

Mogadore was balanced as always Friday, with Lucas Butler leading the team with 16 points (and four 3-pointers), and Tanner Buso and Corey Lehner close behind with 14 apiece.

Aiden Rodstrom led Rootstown (4-15, 1-8) with 16 points while Blake Mullaly had 10 points, including three 3-pointers.

Streetsboro 67, Coventry 43

Down six after eight minutes, the Rockets (13-8, 10-4 Metro Athletic Conference) rallied to win their fifth straight game by doubling up on the Comets in each of the final three quarters.

Charles Ivory had one of his best performances of the year, scoring a team-best 23 points, while fellow junior Jack Batten had 20 and set the program's career 3-point mark. With his six 3-pointers Friday, Batten now has 121, breaking the previous mark of 117 held by Tommy Stockard.

Crestwood 63, Waterloo 45

Like the Rockets, the Red Devils overcame a deficit after a quarter to run away with a sizable victory.

Junior Dekota Johnson had 28 points on an efficient 11 of 18 from the field, including four 3-pointers, to lead Crestwood (19-2). Senior sharpshooter Charlie Schweickert added 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Freshman point guard Brody Durham had eight assists.

That was enough to overcome an impressive 28-point outing from Vikings senior Jackson Eichler.

Woodridge 55, Field 53

The Falcons gave the Bulldogs quite a scare.

In fact, Field led by three after three quarters before Woodridge won the game with a 16-11 fourth.

Grady Eader led the Falcons with 18 points, while Trevor Dixon and Manny Smith added 12 apiece.

Branden Evans led the Bulldogs with 17.

Box Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

WOODRIDGE 55, FIELD 53

WOODRIDGE (9-13, 7-7): Gaddis 3 2-3 9, Moor 1 0-0 3, Evans 6 4-6 17, Duve 6 1-1 13, Lambes 3 1-1 7, Blower 1 3-4 6. Totals: 20 11-15 55.

FIELD (4-18, 2-12): Eader 7 2-2 18, Dixon 5 1-2 12, Ronowski 1 0-0 3, Stayer 3 0-0 6, Smith 5 0-0 12, Papiska 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 3-4 53.

Woodridge - 15 - 9 - 15 - 16 — 55

Field - 11 - 8 - 20 - 11 — 53

3-Point Goals: Eader 2, Smith 2, Gaddis, Morr, Evans, Blower, Dixon, Ronowski. Total Fouls: Field 15-9. Rebounds: Woodridge 25 (Lambes 8), Field 29 (Smith 8). Turnovers: 8-8.

MOGADORE 63, ROOTSTOWN 46

ROOTSTOWN (4-15, 1-8): Mullaly 3 1-2 10, Mahone 3 1-2 9, Zager 1 0-0 2, Rodstrom 6 4-11 16, Weaver 3 0-0 7, Fillmore 1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 6-16 46.

MOGADORE (17-3, 8-1): Lehner 7 0-0 14, Smith 0 1-2 1, Westfall 1 0-0 3, Miller 1 0-0 3, Buso 7 0-2 14, Graham 2 0-0 4, Butler 6 0-0 16, Stephenson 2 4-4 8. Totals: 26 5-8 63.

Rootstown - 9 - 7 - 14 - 16 — 46

Mogadore - 13 - 13 - 19 - 18 — 63

3-Point Goals: Butler 4, Mullaly 3, Mahone 2, Weaver, Westfall, Miller.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County high school scores from Feb. 16, 2024