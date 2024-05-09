How Portage’s Hocevar is tackling the NASCAR Cup Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage native Carson Hocevar’s first full season in the NASCAR Cup Series has been a learning experience.

“Just being able to do this every week and being able to build these racecars to my liking has been the biggest thing,” Hocevar told News 8.

He raced part of the 2023 series. This year, he’s tweaking the variables on his car to improve his standings.

“Hopefully that latter half of the year, we can make a push and into the summer, I think we should be able to run really good. Playoffs would be really, really difficult to get from the points position we were in unless we just really got on a real big hot streak…” Hocevar said. “But right now, about 18th and 19th in points would be huge for us. That’s plenty striking distance that we could get there in a race or two. and this car was 33rd in owner’s points last year. So that would be a substantial jump that isn’t very common.”

He said the goal is to build over time.

Above, Hocevar discusses his approach to the series and discusses the EF2 tornado that hit his hometown this week.

