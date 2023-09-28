Portage high school scores | Sept. 27: Rootstown volleyball takes step toward PTC title

Rootstown volleyball took a major step toward a Portage Trail Conference title Thursday with a 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 victory at Lake Center Christian.

The Rovers (12-3, 7-0) now have a two-game lead over the Tigers and the Mogadore Wildcats with three conference games remaining.

Rootstown got tremendous balance Thursday, including four players with double-digit digs (Taylor Banks, Addie Biggin, Zoe Pastva and Allison Strickland) and five with five-plus kills (Colbie Curall, Shelbie Krieger, Brooklynn McIntyre, Boston Silveus and Strickland). Strickland (14 assists) and Banks (9 assists) also shared the load facilitating the Rovers' offense Thursday evening.

Girls Soccer

Waterloo 6, Newton Falls 0

The Vikings moved to 6-2-1 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference play behind dominant nights from Olivia Boyle (4 goals, 1 assist) and Sydney Jackson (1 goal, 3 assists). Mya Bennett added a goal and Kaylee Webb tacked on an assist for Waterloo, which dominated the shot count (32-4).

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County roundups and scores from Sept. 27, 2023