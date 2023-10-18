Portage high school scores | Oct. 17: Streetsboro volleyball rallies to tournament win

No. 15 Streetsboro secured a thrilling Division II first-round victory over No. 16 West Geauga in the opening round of the volleyball postseason.

The Rockets bounced back from multiple deficits after the Wolverines captured the first and third sets by identical 25-21 margins.

Senior Madelyn Hajec delivered a remarkable performance to ensure her volleyball career didn't come to an end Tuesday with 27 kills and 17 digs. Fellow seniors Danielle LaFlame (a team-leading 25 digs) and Maiya Taylor (8 kills) also delivered big performances for Streetsboro.

Juniors Shemayah Stevens (54 assists), Katie Blythe (18 digs) and Emma Zsiros (12 kills) also had huge nights for the Rockets, while sophomore Meredyth Hajec tallied 19 digs.

Streetsboro will next travel to No. 2 Kenston for a Thursday sectional final.

Mogadore def. Andrews Osborne, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

The 14th-seeded Wildcats swept through their Division IV first-round match Tuesday, led by big performances from Kendall Barcus (16 assists), Jordin Twiddy (10 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces), Kenzington Miller (17 digs) and Haylie Stuart (10 assists, 10 digs).

Alana Whitmore (10 digs) and Gracie Funk (9 digs) added big performances on defense.

Mogadore will next travel to Columbia Station to face No. 13 Cornerstone Christian in a Thursday sectional final.

Boys Soccer

Late Monday

Rootstown 7, Loudonville 1

The Rovers were dominant in their tournament opener, including a hat trick from Nate Pastor.

The Rootstown senior also had an assist on a goal by his freshman brother, Zach, who added two assists in his postseason debut.

Blake Postlethwait tacked on a brace for the Rovers, who also got a goal from Derek Schindler.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County roundups and scores from Oct. 17, 2023