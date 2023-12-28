Portage high school scores | Dec. 27: Buso, Miller lift Mogadore basketball past Coventry

Tanner Buso takes a shot.

Mogadore boys basketball picked up its second straight win Wednesday, topping Coventry 60-52 in the Tallmadge Holiday Classic.

Tanner Buso and Layne Miller led the Wildcats (3-3) with 17 points apiece, each draining a pair of 3-pointers. Corey Lehner and Nick Stephenson added 11 points apiece for balanced Mogadore.

Coventry's Jaden Keenan led all scorers with 27 points.

Girls Basketball

Mogadore 26, Lowellville 22

The Wildcats shut the Rockets out in the fourth quarter to complete a big comeback. Down 20-11, Mogadore outscored Lowellville 15-2 after halftime, led by a double-double from Amelia Morris (13 points, 11 rebounds).

Olivia Kidd and Ari Tompkins added seven and six points, respectively, for the Wildcats, while the Rockets' Serinna Tych led all scorers with 16 points.

Copley 81, Streetsboro 50

The Rockets absorbed their first loss in Wednesday's non-league contest.

Izzy Callaway led all scorers with 27 points, while Evelyn Knight and Zoey Van Voorhis added 12 apiece for Copley (9-1). That included four 3-pointers from Van Voorhis.

Naomi Benson led Streetsboro (7-1) with 19 points while Carlee Bedford added a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 11.

Box Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROOSEVELT 64, RAVENNA 27

ROOSEVELT (4-5): Julia Nash 3 1-2 7, Maddie VanDamme 3 1-3 7, Arie Wilson 5 0-0 13, Zariyah Taylor 6 2-4 14, Claire VanDamme 6 3-3 15, Danica Banks 1 0-0 2, Abby Booher 1 0-0 2, No. 14 1 0-0 2, No. 23 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-12 64.

RAVENNA (3-7): Shamyah Henderson 4 0-0 10, Breena Kainrad 3 3-4 11, Abby Schofield 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Ervin 1 0-0 3, Matilyn Brode 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 4-6 27.

Roosevelt - 15 - 14 - 14 - 21 — 64

Ravenna - 5 - 8 - 6 - 8 — 27

3-Point Goals: Ravenna 5 (Kainrad 2, Henderson 2, Ervin), Roosevelt 3 (Wilson 3).

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROOSEVELT 61, RAVENNA 49

ROOSEVELT (6-3): Jack Smith 3 0-0 9, Jeremiah Lepp 3 0-0 7, Anthony Helton 3 1-1 7, Ryan Slocum 1 3-4 5, Gavin Peeps 4 0-0 9, Tyrel Ellington 6 0-0 13, Jaden Dennison 1 1-3 3, Carter Foreman 0 4-6 4, No. 1 1 0-0 2, Michael Shannon 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 9-14 61.

RAVENNA (3-5): Curtis Ross 4 1-1 10, Dylan Carrozzi 4 5-5 14, Bryant Thompson 1 0-0 3, Dean Baker 1 3-4 5, Nigil Williams 2 4-5 8, Jaxon Kelly 0 4-6 4, Tykwon Ward 1 0-0 2, Austin Marshall 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 18-23 49.

Roosevelt - 18 - 18 - 15 - 10 — 61

Ravenna - 7 - 14 - 9 - 19 — 49

3-Point Goals: Roosevelt 6 (Smith 3, Ellington, Peeps, Lepp), Ravenna 3 (Ross, Carrozzi, Thompson).

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County roundups and scores from Dec. 27, 2023