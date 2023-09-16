Portage County Week 5 High School Football Roundup: Undefeated Rootstown edges Shenandoah

Rootstown senior running back Dawson Morgan with the ball during Friday night's football game at Field High School.

Rootstown remained undefeated with a dramatic 33-26 victory over Shenandoah in Friday's non-conference football game.

While the Rovers (5-0) led most of the way after answering the Zeps' opening touchdown with three of their own, nothing about Friday's game at Robert C. Dunn Field came easy.

Indeed, while Rootstown amassed 320 rushing yards, including two touchdown runs apiece by RB Dawson Morgan and QB Ryan Piscitani, Shenandoah countered with 307 passing yards.

The Rovers responded with just enough big plays on the defensive end, including a pick-six by lineman Tony Karp for a key insurance score; two interceptions by Nick Malek; and a fumble recovery and a pick by Brian Youngblood.

Morgan finished the night with 36 carries for 260 yards.

"Overall, I am very proud of our kids," Rovers coach Chris Knopick wrote via e-mail. "They fought through some tough situations, some injuries and were able to come out on top. In football, much like life, your success is dictated by your response, and I felt our kids were able to respond to some tough situations tonight and came away with the victory."

Other area scores:

Streetsboro 56 - Ravenna 7

Southeast 44 - Minerva 14

Windham 29 - Aquinas 6

Barberton 60 - Roosevelt 0

Field 14 - Cloverleaf 0

Garfield 64 - Champion 0

Mineral Ridge 47 - Waterloo 12

Please note: We will write up any Portage County box scores we receive. Just e-mail your box to sports@recordpub.com.

