Portage County high school scores | Oct. 12: Streetsboro volleyball soars on Senior Night

Streetsboro volleyball celebrated Senior Night in style, picking up its first victory over Coventry since 2015.

The Rockets topped the Comets, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-23, behind a number of huge performances.

Three Streetsboro players recorded double-digit kills in Emma Zsiros (14), Maiya Taylor (11) and Maddy Hajec (11), guided by Shemayah Stevens' always strong passing (46 assists).

The Rockets were no less determined on defense, with four players topping 15 digs, led by Katie Blythe (25), along with Meredyth Hajec (20), Stevens (19) and Dani LaFlame (17).

Rootstown def. Ursuline, 24-26, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22

The Rovers won their eighth straight game Thursday, topping the Irish in a non-conference match.

Allison Strickland (25 assists, 5 aces) and Taylor Banks (16 assists, 16 digs) capably guided the attack for Rootstown (17-3).

Like Banks, Nadia Lough posted double-digit numbers on offense and defense with 14 digs and 13 kills. Brooklynn McIntyre added nine kills while Shelbie Krieger and Boston Silveus added eight apiece for the Rovers.

Zoe Pastva led Rootstown in digs with 19, with Banks, Lough and Silveus also recording double-digit digs Thursday.

Boys Soccer

Rootstown 5, Garfield 0

Freshman Zach Pastor delivered another big performance for the Rovers, scoring twice and assisting his older brother, Nathan, on another goal.

Justin Farkash and Bryson Scarlett also tallied goals for Rootstown, which got its eighth shutout of the season from Trent Gauer.

Girls Soccer

Late Wednesday

Waterloo 8, Garfield 0

Olivia Boyle scored a whopping five goals and added an assist while Sydney Jackson tallied five assists and notched a goal for the Vikings (10-6-1, 8-3-1 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference).

Bayley English also tallied multiple goals for Waterloo, while goalies Sophia Wood and Grace Yarian combined on the shutout.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County roundups and scores from Oct. 12, 2023