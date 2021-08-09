Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Research Report by Product, by Fire Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Research Report by Product (CO2 Based, Chemical & Powder Based, and Metal-based), by Fire Type (Class A, Class B, and Class C), by End User, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, Aug. 09, 2021

The Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market size was estimated at USD 4,885.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,290.30 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.62% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 8,024.83 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Portable Fire Extinguisher to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market was studied across CO2 Based, Chemical & Powder Based, Metal-based, and Water & Foam Based.

Based on Fire Type, the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market was studied across Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class K.

Based on End User, the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market was studied across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential.

Based on Geography, the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market, including Amerex Corporation, Balafire, Britannia Fire Ltd., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Desautel SAS, Feuerschutz Jockel Gmbh & Co. Kg, Fike Corporation, FlameStop Australia Pty. Ltd., Grap Fire Industries, GRUPO KOMTES, Hatsuta Seisakusho Co., Ltd, Johnson Controls International PLC, Koetter Fire Protection LLC, Koorsen Fire & Security, Inc., Rotarex, Inc., Safecurecs Communications, SHM Shipcare, United Technologies Corporation, Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Yamato Protec Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market?
