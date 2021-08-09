This Portable Fan Will Keep You Cool on Road Trips, Beach Days, and More

fan

If you'll be braving particularly warm weather this summer, you'll want to be sure to have a plan to keep cool. Some people prefer cooling towels, while others opt for portable fans they can take wherever they go, whether that's on a road trip or to a theme park. We found a personal fan on Amazon that's compact yet powerful — and shoppers love it. In fact, it's even earned an Amazon's Choice badge, as well as over 4,700 five-star ratings.

The Snawowo Mini Handheld Personal Portable Fan is impressively powerful for its size: it features three speeds but weighs just over half a pound. Shoppers compliment how quiet it is, despite its cooling power. The fan's battery life ranges from three to eight hours, depending on the fan speed, and recharges fully in 3.5 hours. Traveling with the fan is also a no-brainer, since it can be powered by batteries or charged via USB.

What makes the fan unique is its flexible tripod base, which allows you to use it in multiple ways, including propped up on all three legs or wrapped around a car seat, beach umbrella, or beach chair. The silicone-covered legs are durable, waterproof, and easy to clean.

Amazon shoppers love the portable fan for use at home, too. "Strong and powerful little fan! I like that it is rechargeable and has three different speeds," one shopper wrote. "I live in Florida and it gets so hot here. I've used it when I was outside with family and on road trips."

Another reviewer highlighted that the fan is the perfect stroller accessory. "We took our baby to the zoo and the day turned out to be very hot and very humid," they wrote. "We wrapped this around the front of the stroller and our baby stayed as cool as a cucumber."

Whether you're looking for a way to keep cool on road trips or at home, the Snawowo Mini Handheld Personal Portable Fan is an easy-to-carry accessory that you'll want to keep with you throughout the summer.

