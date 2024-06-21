Porta Fortuna and Inisherin win at Royal Ascot

Porta Fortuna came with a well-timed run to beat Opera Singer and win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The 7-2 victor won the Albany Stakes at Ascot a year ago and was second in the 1,000 Guineas last month.

Winning trainer Donnacha O’Brien got one over his record-breaking father Aidan, who saddled the runner-up, while favourite Ramatuelle was third with Guineas winner Elmalka in fourth.

Inisherin, ridden by Tom Eaves for trainer Kevin Ryan, was a convincing winner of the Commonwealth Cup.

He justified favouritism at odds of 9-4 to give Eaves a second career Royal Ascot winner, 18 years after landing the Wokingham Handicap with Big Timer.

It was the third year running a Yorkshire-based trainer had won the Group One six-furlong sprint and Ryan plans to aim Inisherin at the July Cup at Newmarket.

Inisherin won the Commonwealth Cup by two and a quarter lengths from Lake Forest [Reuters]

Rumours circulating before racing that pop star Taylor Swift might be in attendance before her Wembley gig proved unfounded.

In the opening Albany Stakes, the 15-8 favourite Fairy Godmother managed to shake off her rivals with a stunning burst of speed despite an unpromising position in running.

“I gave her an impossible task and she got me out of a hole,” said jockey Ryan Moore after he and trainer Aidan O’Brien clocked up a fifth victory of the week as his filly passed Simmering in the closing stages.