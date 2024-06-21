Porta Fortuna and Inisherin win at Royal Ascot
Porta Fortuna came with a well-timed run to beat Opera Singer and win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The 7-2 victor won the Albany Stakes at Ascot a year ago and was second in the 1,000 Guineas last month.
Winning trainer Donnacha O’Brien got one over his record-breaking father Aidan, who saddled the runner-up, while favourite Ramatuelle was third with Guineas winner Elmalka in fourth.
Inisherin, ridden by Tom Eaves for trainer Kevin Ryan, was a convincing winner of the Commonwealth Cup.
He justified favouritism at odds of 9-4 to give Eaves a second career Royal Ascot winner, 18 years after landing the Wokingham Handicap with Big Timer.
It was the third year running a Yorkshire-based trainer had won the Group One six-furlong sprint and Ryan plans to aim Inisherin at the July Cup at Newmarket.
Rumours circulating before racing that pop star Taylor Swift might be in attendance before her Wembley gig proved unfounded.
In the opening Albany Stakes, the 15-8 favourite Fairy Godmother managed to shake off her rivals with a stunning burst of speed despite an unpromising position in running.
“I gave her an impossible task and she got me out of a hole,” said jockey Ryan Moore after he and trainer Aidan O’Brien clocked up a fifth victory of the week as his filly passed Simmering in the closing stages.