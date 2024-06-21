Port Vale sign Fleetwood striker Stockley

Port Vale have signed striker Jayden Stockley from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last term, has agreed a two-year contract at Vale Park.

Stockley began his career at Bournemouth and had spells at several clubs including Aberdeen, Exeter, Preston and Charlton before joining Fleetwood in January 2023.

"Jayden is an experienced striker with a proven track record of scoring goals and will add an aggressive, combative and quality dynamic to our final third," said Vale boss Darren Moore.

"He is another player who sets himself the highest standards both on and off the pitch and will be a real role model to the younger players in our squad."

Just two points separated Fleetwood and Port Vale last season as both were relegated from League One, along with Cheltenham and Carlisle.

Stockley is Vale's third signing of the summer following winger Ronan Curtis and midfielder Ryan Croasdale.