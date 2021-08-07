Port Henry marina gets new life as Bridgeview Harbour

Aug. 7—PORT HENRY — For three Moriah natives, owning a marina on Lake Champlain is the endeavor of a lifetime.

"This is a special place," said Bridgeview Harbour Marina co-owner Donald Jaquish. "I had my sailboat here for 10 years. It just seemed like the right thing to do."

Donald and his son, Gabriel, and brother, Fred, bought the former Van Slooten Harbour Marina in Port Henry, renamed it, and opened for business this summer following a raft of investments in infrastructure.

"It's a much bigger job than I thought," Donald said. "Holy cow. Some days it tries your patience. We take in transient boaters, we put them on a mooring or in a slip; we have seasonal boaters; we put in large boats."

WORKING AFTER RETIREMENT

Donald just retired after a career as director of the Essex County Office of Emergency Services.

"I don't have to get up at 2 a.m. anymore when there's a fire or a disaster, but I haven't had a day off since I retired," he said. "I work more now than when I was in charge of Emergency Services."

The Jaquishes took over the marina in May, after pooling their financial resources to buy the $1 million operation from the Van Slooten family, who started it about 30 years ago.

SOMETHING TO BUILD ON

The marina was something they could build on, Fred said.

"I live on the lake, on the Vermont side, about six miles from here," he said. "I've had a powerboat for 40 years. I'm very familiar with the lake.

"I've never had a sailboat, but I know more about sailboats now than I ever thought I would."

Donald said he sailed with his brother, Thomas, who has a 22-foot sailboat, for 10 years before he bought his own boat, so he's had 20 years on the lake.

BREWERY GOAL

Donald said Gabe, who's interested in starting a microbrewery someday, had his brewing equipment stored in a building at the marina.

"The marina owners contacted him," Donald said. "There were other offers, but they wanted Gabe to have the marina. We negotiated and now we own a marina."

Story continues

The marina takes in 32 acres, Donald said, and they have about 80 boats kept there by their owners, with about 45 of those docked or moored.

"Gabriel always wanted this place. So Fred and I said we'd try to support him," Donald said. "It's still Gabe's goal to build a brewery here as well."

FELL IN LOVE

Gabe is a cybersecurity engineer for Amazon.com, while Fred is a retired engineer from IBM and GlobalFoundaries.

"Gabe is the one who started this," Fred said. "It's Gabe's fault. I think Gabe fell in love with the property."

Thanks to Gabe, the marina uses the Dockwa software program for all its needs, slip rentals, customer database, and fuel sales.

"We ran 1,500 feet of fiber optic cable from the roadway," Donald said. "We have high speed Internet here. We as a business have to have it."

The vendor was BridgePoint Communications of Crown Point.

"They (BridgePoint) were very cooperative," Donald said. "They wanted us to be successful."

LEARNING THE ROPES

The marina operation was a routine they had to learn, Fred said.

"There's a big push in the spring when you put all the docks in," Fred said. "Then people come and start working on their boats and little by little the boats go in the water. One thing I didn't expect was how long it takes people to get their boats ready to go in the water."

DOCKSIDE CAFE

The marina includes the Dockside Cafe, which was closed during COVID-19 restrictions, but has reopened this summer for breakfast and lunch, and dinner on weekends, operated by Melissa Travis-Carroll and her daughter, Brittney.

"We did a lot of investment in the café, new grill, new appliances, new paint," Donald said. "We put a lot into it."

They want their customers to have fun using the marina, Donald said.

"We try to be more family oriented," Donald said. "We want people to be happy when they're here. We allow them to put up little tents, have cookouts on their boat. We let you do some limited work on your boat. Some marinas won't let you touch your boat there."

The Bridgeview Harbour Marina at 54 Harbour Lane in Port Henry is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

"The marina is in a great spot on the lake," Donald said. "From here you can see the Champlain Bridge, the Champlain Memorial Lighthouse. The views are fabulous."