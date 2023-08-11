How Port Clinton football's running back duo complements each other

It's impressive to lead the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division in rushing yards as the only running back to surpass 1,000.

That's a compliment. It's stellar to average nearly a first down every carry at 9.5 yards.

In Port Clinton's case, that's a complement. Senior Dagan Meyers had 1,053 yards and tied for league-best with 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Junior Briar Rohrer added 248 yards on only 26 tries, with four touchdowns. Both make Port Clinton feel good as it enjoys the thought of each of them.

"He complements Dagan in the backfield and on defense," Port Clinton coach Eric Leuthold said. "He did well last year. He gave us a different running style. Briar is physical also, but he complemented Dagan. He's one of the faster kids on the team, more athletic kids."

Meyers averaged 8.4 yards himself and lost one fumble in 126 carries. He can run by you, but probably prefers to try to run over you.

"When you look at the things Dagan was able to do on offense, it's a credit to the front, not taking anything away from Dagan," Leuthold said. "Individually, once you get to know him, he emblemizes a football player.

"He plays hard and he works hard. He puts himself in position to succeed in the offseason on offense and defense."

Rohrer can run you over, but probably would rather try to run past you.

"He had a great offseason," Leuthold said.

The running backs complement their offense with defense. They communicate well as Meyers sets the front at linebacker and Rohrer the coverage at safety.

"Dagan's a Mike linebacker," Leuthold said. "He's very physical. He works hard at his craft, in the weight room, conditioning and in the playbook. He's a big leader, particularly on defense running the show."

Junior Gabe Koskela takes over at quarterback for Cam Gillum, who established every major passing record for the program.

"We graduated eight, seven two-way starters," Leuthold said. "It was a winning class. Adam [Thorbahn] and Cam and Ethan [Ranzenberger]. Gabe was a receiver for us last year. He has athletic ability that gives us opportunities to do different things at quarterback.

"He throws a good ball. He was a quarterback until last year."

Sophomore Malakii Pinkelton and Rohrer are options to catch the ball out of the backfield. Junior Ryan Caris, sophomore Wyatt Siefke, junior Romney Turner, classmate Josh Cornell and sophomore Gavin Cornell are receivers.

Junior Steele Joseph is another possibility

"It's a whole new set of faces," Leuthold said.

Koskela is excited to have seniors Travis Yarnell and Samari Smith back along the offensive line.

"He has quick feet," Leuthold said of Smith. "He's tough. He was banged up late last season. He's been a long-term starter. Travis put on weight and stepped up. He's 220 now."

Senior center Bryce Copeland, classmate Taylor Schierberg and junior Aidan Haynes have starting experience as well. Senior Dylan Bolyard and sophomore Tre Armendariz are in the mix.

"It helps when you have guys back with Friday night lights experience," Leuthold said. "You can't duplicate that. That core is back, Ethan graduated, but hopefully we can continue to grow."

Smith, Yarnell, Copeland and senior Brayden Allen are defensive linemen. Armendariz can play defense.

Siefke, Joseph and Haynes join Meyers at linebacker. Pinkelton is an option and alum Keegan Lowe is on staff coaching the room.

Koskela and Caris return at cornerback. Josh Cornell and Gavin Cornell are options with Rohrer at safety.

Port Clinton (5-6) lost a postseason opener last season.

"We have pieces back, the key is to stay healthy and hopefully we compete in every game," Leuthold said. "Filling voids of leaders from the past. It's a young team, with returners who need to step into leadership roles."

Is that a compliment or a complement? Port Clinton enjoys both.

