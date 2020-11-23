Porous secondary among 4 takeaways from Jets’ Week 11 loss to Chargers

For as well as the Jets offense played in the second half, it wasn’t enough to make up for an absentee first half and poor day defensively.

The Jets scored at least 20 points for a second consecutive week and it still wasn’t enough to win because the Chargers ran wild for three-and-a-half quarters on a banged-up New York defense. Joe Flacco looked solid despite a bad pick-six to start the day and the combination of Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman looked fantastic again.

The defense was the problem in this one, particularly in the secondary. Justin Herbert had his best passing game as an NFL quarterback and the Chargers scored on five of their 10 possessions.

New York is now to 0-10. As a winless season continues, here are four takeaways from the latest loss.

Porous secondary

The Jets lost two of their three starting cornerbacks to injury this week and were down to a bunch of rookies – and it showed. Herbert lit up the Jets for 277 yards and two passing touchdowns in the first half and finished with 366 yards and three touchdowns. Keenan Allen alone caught 14 balls for 145 yards and a score, while Mike Williams and Hunter Henry also found paydirt. This secondary will be an issue for the Jets the rest of the season with Brian Poole and Bless Austin done for the year and Pierre Desir released. The Jets were forced to start rookies Bryce Hall and Lamar Jackson to go with Arthur Maulet, and the defense suffered for it. Opposing quarterbacks won’t have a problem tearing the inexperienced defensive backfield apart and the Jets won’t be able to stop them unless they get a consistent pass rush. There were moments of a good pass rush this week but not enough to keep Herbert from going wild.

The wrong kicker started

Sam Ficken retook his kicker status from Sergio Castillo after missing the past three games with a groin injury. Ficken went on to miss two of his four extra-point attempts. That didn’t affect the outcome of the game, but it should affect who the Jets choose the rest of the season. Ficken is 7-9 on PATs and 9-1 on field goals this year, while Castillo is 4-4 on PATs and 6-7 on field goals. The answer is obvious as to who the Jets should keep as their kicker for the rest of the year – if they want to win – and it’s not Ficken.

Undisciplined football

Say what you want about Gregg Williams’ ability to coach up his defense, but these players commit far too many penalties. The Jets led the NFL with 10 roughing the passer penalties prior to Week 11 and they committed two more against the Chargers. Bryce Hall also committed defensive pass interference on 3rd and 5 to extend a Chargers drive. New York finished with eight penalties for 88 yards. If the Jets want to compete, they need to play flawless and clean football. That didn’t happen this week and the entire team suffered for it.

Mims and Perriman look like playmakers

The only fun part of the Jets offense this week was watching Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman make plays. Perriman scored on a 49-yard touchdown and finished with 54 yards on two receptions. Mims, meanwhile, made three spectacular catches on the sideline – one may or may not have been a catch – and finished with 71 yards. Mims is clearly a future star for the Jets after his recent performances and Perriman could be playing his way into a second contract in New York after tallying nine receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the past three games. If the two can remain healthy, they’d be a nice starting receiving corps for whoever takes over the Jets offense in 2021.